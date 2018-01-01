Mackenzie Davis in talks to lead Terminator reboot

The Martian actress Mackenzie Davis is reportedly in talks to take on a lead role in the Terminator reboot.

Tim Miller is directing the movie, which will serve as a sequel to Terminator 2: Judgment Day, and he is eyeing the 30-year-old to front the cast, according to Variety, alongside an unnamed star who will take on a protagonist role, similar to Linda Hamilton's Sarah Connor character.

Original franchise director James Cameron will be producing this time around, but the upcoming project will reunite the filmmaker with his leading man Arnold Schwarzenegger, who will return as the titular android assassin, and Hamilton, who starred in the first two films.

Last year (17), Cameron revealed the movie will introduce a series of younger characters, who will carry the franchise for a new trilogy.

"A lot of this is handing off the baton to a new generation of characters," the filmmaker told The Hollywood Reporter. "We're starting a search for an 18-something young woman to essentially be the new centrepiece of these stories. And then a number of other characters around her and characters from the future. We still fold time in the story in intriguing ways. But we have Arnold's character and Linda's character to anchor it."

And he explained it was Miller's idea to bring it back to its original premise and not make mention of the three sequels following Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

"This was really driven more by (Tim) than anybody, surprisingly, because I came in pretty agnostic about where we took it," he added. "The only thing I insisted on was that we somehow revamp it and reinvent it for the 21st century."

Cameron and Miller's new Terminator collaboration is set for release in July, 2019.