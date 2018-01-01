Teri Hatcher shuts down homelessness reports

Actress Teri Hatcher has threatened legal action over an "absurd" tabloid report suggesting she is broke and homeless.

The former Desperate Housewives star found herself hitting headlines on Wednesday (07Mar18) after a Star magazine story alleged the 53-year-old was so poor, she had been forced to live in her vintage Volkswagen camper van.

Dismissing the false gossip in a TV interview for KTLA 5 Morning News on Thursday (08Mar18), she said, "It's totally absurd...

"It's categorically false. I'm not broke, I've done very well investing my money. I'm not homeless, and I'm not living out of my van."

Instead, Teri explained she has been busy filming a new show: "I am shooting my YouTube series, Van Therapy, in my van," she shared.

According to TMZ.com, the star is now considering filing a lawsuit against the tabloid publishers over the article.

The actress, a mother of one, also took to Twitter to shut down the unfounded claims as she acknowledged International Women's Day.

"On #internationalwomensday It's important that we speak up for ourselves & speak up for what's right," she tweeted. "#VanTherapy is a series that was created for people to have a safe place to come & talk, not an opportunity for tabloids to spread false rumors."

Just last month (Feb18), Teri discussed her new project with HauteLiving.com, explaining she is enjoying travelling around Los Angeles for the show because it gives her an opportunity to connect to people from all walks of life.

"I'm learning and sharing so much, but one thing that seems so common and simple is that people just want to be seen and heard," she said. "I think they are really valuing having a place to tell their story, to share a problem or a frustration even if the outcome isn't a resolution.

"At this point, even with all our technology, I think many of us feel more alone than ever, which is ironic. Through these interviews, I'm learning that I'm not alone in my struggles and neither are they. The human experience is more common and similar than our media may make us feel sometimes. We all want to be accepted, loved, safe, and just okay. So it's a bit cliche, but I think my experience with this project is really validating the saying, 'You can't judge a book by its cover.'"