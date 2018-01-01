Dwayne Johnson shares sweet video with daughter to celebrate International Women's Day

Dwayne Johnson posted an adorable video with his two-year-old daughter Jasmine to mark International Women's Day on Thursday (08Mar18).

The Baywatch star held Jasmine in his arm and asked her to repeat empowering phrases after him in an Instagram video made to celebrate the day.

"All right, my queen, can we say, 'girl power?'" he asked, and the toddler repeats, "Girl power," but she has more problems when he tries to get her to say "International Women's Day" as she mumbles through the first word and manages to say "Women's Day".

"Perfect!" he replied, before getting her to heap praise on him, "Can you say Daddy is the most handsome, brilliant, sexiest - might be inappropriate - man alive, say all that."

However, that was too much for Jasmine to remember and she just repeats, "Say all that", making her father laughed and say, "Perfect".

The sweet video comes just days after the wrestler-turned-actor revealed Jasmine, his daughter with partner Lauren Hashian, had a health scare at the weekend.

"We were up all night in the emergency room, we had something scary that happened with our little baby girl Jasmine," he revealed on Instagram. "She’s OK now, thank God, but I just want to say thank you so much to everyone who was involved - so caring and compassionate and responsive."

He didn't reveal what the medical emergency was, but thanked Los Angeles Fire Department First Responders, UCLA staff, doctors, nurses and the "911 operator who was on the phone with me walking me through some processes" and encouraged parents to "stay as calm and as focused as possible" in times of stress.

Dwayne and Lauren are currently expecting their second child together. He is also father to 16-year-old daughter Simone from a previous relationship.