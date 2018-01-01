Robert Downey Jr. looking to make Sherlock Holmes 3

Robert Downey Jr. is still keen to make a third Sherlock Holmes movie.

The actor starred as the titular detective in the 2009 action-mystery film, which also featured Jude Law, Rachel McAdams, and Mark Strong.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, Sherlock Holmes grossed $524 million (£379 million) worldwide, with its 2011 sequel Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows was also a box office success, and Robert has now divulged that a third instalment is on the cards.

"Then there's all this stuff down the pike," he said of his upcoming projects in an interview for Entertainment Weekly, adding: "We're looking at another Sherlock Holmes, we're developing Perry Mason for HBO. I still want to do Pinocchio."

In 2011, it was reported that executives at Warner Bros. had hired Iron Man 3 co-writer Drew Pearce to pen the script for the third film. However, a series of delays has pushed the project back, though a number of screenwriters were assembled by the studio in October 2016 to form a writers' room in an attempt to imagine a plot.

While Robert and Jude are believed to be on board, it is not known if British filmmaker Guy will return for another movie. He is currently working on a live-action retelling of Aladdin, based on the 1992 Disney film of the same name.

Robert's current projects may also mean Sherlock Holmes is put on the backburner again too.

The 52-year-old is gearing up to start promoting Avengers: Infinity War, in which he reprises his role as Tony Stark/ Iron Man and will also appear in an untitled Avengers film due out in 2019.

He is working on The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle as well, in which he portrays the lead figure, and a biopic about John Brinkley, the 20th-century con man who claimed to be a doctor and scammed his way to fame and fortune.