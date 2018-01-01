Hugh Grant has 'welcomed his fifth child' says ex Elizabeth Hurley

Hugh Grant has become a father for the fifth time according to his ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley.

The 57-year-old Notting Hill actor and his TV producer girlfriend Anna Eberstein reportedly welcomed their third child last week (ends04Mar18). The couple were last pictured together in February on the red carpet at the BAFTA Awards in London, with Anna showing off a growing baby bump in her all-black outfit.

According to multiple reports, while promoting the return of her show The Royals, Elizabeth let it slip that Hugh had become a father again.

"I'm very lucky that 31 years into our friendship, he's still my best friend in the world. He's a really great guy," she told E!'s Daily Pop, discussing her closeness to her former boyfriend. "I see him a lot; I speak to him a lot. You know, he's now a father of five; he has five kids and he's a great dad. Yeah, he will remain my best friend for life."

And in an appearance on TV show Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, when the Austin Powers actress was asked if she was surprised by the number of kids Hugh has had, she replied, "He had another one last week. He has five. He was over 50 when he spawned them all," before describing him as "an enchanting dad. Really, really sweet".

The 52-year-old star also shared how much fatherhood had "transformed" the About a Boy actor, who she previously dated for 13 years, for the better.

"Having these kids has transformed him from a very miserable person into a fairly miserable person," she said of the actor, who also is godfather to her teenage son Damian. "It's improved him. He's gone up the scale."

The newborn, whose gender hasn't been revealed, is Hugh's third child with the TV producer Anna. They already have a son John, five and a daughter aged two, whose name hasn't been made public.

The Paddington 2 star also has five-year-old Felix and Tabitha, six, with ex-girlfriend Tinglan Hong.

His representative has yet to respond to a request for comment.