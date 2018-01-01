Kris Jenner: 'Kendall is feeling good after hospitalisation'

Kendall Jenner is "feeling good" after being hospitalised for having a bad reaction to a vitamin drip, according to her mother Kris Jenner.

It was reported on Tuesday (06Mar18) that the 22-year-old reality star and model was feeling run down and unwell in the run-up to a series of parties and events she was set to attend surrounding the 90th Academy Awards so she had a vitamin drip to help boost her energy levels.

However, she suffered a bad reaction to the vitamin infusion and was taken to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills for treatment, and had recovered time to attend the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday.

Kris confirmed the news to reporters as she attended the grand opening party for Dr. Paul Nassif's Nassif MD Medical Spa in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, and insisted her daughter was doing fine.

"She's feeling good," Kris said, according to People. "She just had a little issue with a vitamin thing she took... I think she had some kind of a reaction, but she was great the next night. She looked great at the party! She had a good time."

The 62-year-old also spoke about Kendall's sister Kylie, who gave birth to her first child Stormi in February, telling Us Weekly that both mum and baby were doing well.

She also gushed about Kylie's parenting skills, saying, "I think she was just born to have kids... I felt like I was the same way. I wanted to have a baby when I was 16 years old. I thought about how many kids I would have. So I think that some people are just ... when you know, you know."

Kris became grandmother once again to her daughter Kim Kardashian's child Chicago, who was born via surrogate in January (18), while Kim's sibling Khloe is expecting her first child with partner Tristan Thompson.