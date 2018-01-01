NEWS Robert Pattinson cosies up to Mabel Newsdesk Share with :







Actor Robert Pattinson is reportedly getting close to singer Mabel after splitting from FKA Twigs.



The Twilight star called an end to his engagement with musician Twigs in October (17) after a three-year relationship, and it appears he has since moved on, with rumours suggesting he now has his eyes set on Mabel, the daughter of musicians Neneh Cherry and Cameron McVey.



Sources tell The Mirror newspaper the alleged lovebirds were "practically inseparable" during London Fashion Week last month (Feb18), and appeared enamoured with each other as they circulated high-end parties together.



"Rob looked smitten with Mabel and they spent two nights glued to each other," an insider informs the publication.



"They were practically inseparable at the Vogue party at Annabel's (nightclub), and again the following night at a Miu Miu fashion party where Rob was trying to be really low key. Their friendship has blossomed from there."



News of Rob's crush on Brit Award-nominated singer Mabel, 22, emerges a month after he reunited with his ex Kristen Stewart in Los Angeles to hang out at a bar, sparking rumours the former flames could be getting back together. They originally broke up in 2012 after she cheated on him with her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders.



Rob, 31, was also linked to his longtime friend, pop star Katy Perry, following his split from FKA Twigs, real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett. However, Katy is said to have recently rekindled her romance with another British actor, Orlando Bloom.

