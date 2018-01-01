Emma Watson holds hands with Chord Overstreet

Actress Emma Watson has stepped out hand-in-hand with her rumoured new boyfriend, former Glee star Chord Overstreet.

The stars sparked romance speculation last Sunday (04Mar18) after they were spotted leaving the Vanity Fair Oscars party with a group of friends, weeks after the pair also attended a Hollywood concert by Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats at the Troubadour in February (18).

Emma and Chord appear to have since confirmed the news with a cosy outing in Los Angeles on Thursday (08Mar18), when the Harry Potter star was pictured smiling, dressed in a black-and-white striped shirt, black jeans, and booties, with a red sweater slung over her shoulder. Actor/singer Chord also opted for a casual look, wearing a long-sleeved blue top and jeans as he entwined his fingers with hers in snaps published on the Daily Mail website on Friday (09Mar18).

Another image also captures Emma gazing adoringly at her blond beau, 29, as he squints in the sun.

The new couple has yet to comment on its budding relationship, but before the photos emerged, one source told the New York Post's Page Six, "It's crazy but, yes, they are seeing each other, although Emma wants to keep things quiet and private."

The news comes months after the British actress, 27, called it quits with her last boyfriend, William 'Mack' Night, last year (17).

She previously enjoyed a year-long romance with rugby player Matthew Janney, until their break-up in late 2014.

Emma has always made an effort to keep her personal life away from the public eye, and in February, 2017, she revealed she had stopped taking photos with fans when she's off-duty in a bid to avoid giving out "tracking data" of her whereabouts and what she's wearing.

"I want to be consistent: I can't talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home. You can't have it both ways," she told Vanity Fair. "I've noticed, in Hollywood, who you're dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus. I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act."