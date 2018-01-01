Mark Hamill dishes on Star Wars fate - spoiler

Mark Hamill doesn't mind if Star Wars producers don't ask him back for another movie.

The sci-fi legend has been playing Luke Skywalker since the 1977 Star Wars original, with the popular character brought back for 2015's The Force Awakens after more than 30 years away from the franchise.

In the latest release, The Last Jedi, it seemed as though there was no return for Mark's Luke, though the 66-year-old says never say never.

"Whatever they do, I'm fine with nine," he told Mario Lopez on Extra. "Here's the hashtag: 'I'm fine with nine!' I never expected to come back. Remember Mario, I had a beginning, middle and an end. I thought even if I come back, they're not going to use characters from before. It was a treat."

Mark also brought up the apparent demise of Luke in a recent chat with the BBC, explaining that he doesn't think it's the last cinemagoers have seen of his Star Wars alter ego.

"I refuse to believe that he's gone," he stated. "My theory is he just teleported to somewhere else and left his robe behind.

"He teleported to a nudist colony - that's what I'm hoping."

Earlier this week (beg05Mar18), Mark received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with Star Wars creator George Lucas and his original trilogy co-star Harrison Ford in attendance to help the actor celebrate.

The honour came as a complete shock to Mark, who told the BBC: "I can't say this is a dream come true because I was never foolish enough to think something like this could ever happen."