Friends fear for Emily Ratajkowski after surprise wedding

Emily Ratajkowski’s surprise wedding to actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard has reportedly left the star’s pals worried.



The Gone Girl actress confirmed the wedding news in an Instagram Stories video last month (Feb18) shortly after the ceremony, and has been showing her new husband off on red carpets, including Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars bash on Sunday night.



The happy news reportedly came as a shock to her loved ones, as the 26-year-old only split up from long-term boyfriend Jeff Magid just three months ago.



But while Emily looks smitten, pictured in her mustard yellow Zara suit in the post-wedding snaps she shared on Instagram, her friends and family are reportedly concerned she has made a mistake marrying someone she barely knows.



“A lot of people close to her think she may have made a huge mistake – she’s only been with Seb for a couple of months and they barely know each other,” an insider told Heat magazine. “But this is typical of Emily – she won’t listen to what anyone else says and always thinks she knows best.”



Friends and family were noticeably absent from the wedding ceremony, which took place at New York’s City Hall, with just two witnesses present, including social media personality Josh Ostrovsky, aka The Fat Jewish. The pair was first linked last month after they was spotted kissing ahead of Valentine's Day in Los Angeles.



Sebastian is something of an unknown quantity, though he does have a couple of producer credits to his name including Robert Pattinson’s critically acclaimed 2017 film, Good Time.



Emily shot to fame after her topless appearance in Robin Thicke's Blurred Lines video in 2013, and has since gone on to forge an acting career alongside modelling work.



Coupled with her outspokenness on feminism, usually accompanied by semi-nude snaps, Emily has quite the media profile, which leaves friends concerned about her new husband’s motives.



“Her friends are worried that Sebastian might be using her and think this could all end in tears,” added the source.

