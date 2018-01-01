NEWS Elizabeth Hurley flies to London after nephew brutally stabbed Newsdesk Share with :







Elizabeth Hurley has flown back to London after her nephew was brutally stabbed.



Miles Hurley, 21, and another man, were seriously injured during an altercation in the city on Thursday (08Mar18).



Police revealed that they were attacked by a group of men who got out of a vehicle and assaulted them, before fleeing the scene.



No arrests have been made.



And Elizabeth left the U.S. on Friday (09Mar18) to be with her family after the "appalling" incident.



"My 21 year old nephew was repeatedly stabbed in a brutal attack in London on Thursday night," she wrote on Twitter. "The police & hospital are being fantastic. Thank you for all your messages. It is an appalling time for him & our family. The police will be appealing for witnesses."



It is believed that Miles is now in a stable condition.



The young model is the son of the actress's older sister Kate Curran, 54, and is very close to his famous aunt and her son Damian Hurley.



Miles started his modelling journey at the age of 13, and landed modelling work with Dolce & Gabbana and Roberto Cavalli.



In 2013 he paid tribute to Elizabeth, saying: "I'm really close to my aunt and she's very supportive of everything I do. The best advice she's given me is just to enjoy myself, work hard and be nice to everybody."



A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: "A 21-year-old man was discovered with stab wounds to his back. Another man, also believed to be aged 21, was also found suffering from stab wounds.



"They were both taken to a south London hospital where their conditions are described as not life-threatening or life-changing. They are believed to have been attacked by a group of males who got out of a vehicle and assaulted them before fleeing the scene."

