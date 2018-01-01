NEWS Robin Wright and French boyfriend spark marriage rumours Newsdesk Share with :







Robin Wright has sparked rumours she has married her French boyfriend after they were spotted wearing matching gold bands.



The House of Cards star, 51, has reportedly been dating Clement Giraudet, fashion executive for Saint Laurent, since September last year (17).



Wearing a black coat and a turtleneck sweater, Robin was snapped at the UEFA Champions League game in Paris, France, on Tuesday (06Mar18) with Clement, and both were sporting gold bands on their ring fingers, according to US Weekly.



Robin lovingly nuzzled her beau's neck as they watched the match, and the couple were seen laughing while looking at Clement's iPhone.



The couple was first photographed together in September last year (17) at a soccer game at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, along with Robin's 23-year-old son Hopper Penn.



The actress often wears the Saint Laurent label on the red carpet, and on-screen for her role as Claire Underwood on House of Cards. Hopper also sat front row with his mother at Saint Laurent’s Spring/Summer 2018 fashion show last year (17).



The couple also enjoyed Christmas together in Christmas holidays in at Squaw Valley, a ski resort in Tahoe City, California, according to PageSix.com.



In a recent interview with MatchesFashion about her fashion line, Pour Les Femmes, Robin said: “I couldn’t be happier in my personal life to have met my true love. It took me long enough.”



Robin was previously engaged to actor Ben Foster for a year, before they ended their relationship in August, 2015. She was previously married to Sean Penn from 1996 to 2010, and the former couple share son Hopper and daughter Dylan, 25.

