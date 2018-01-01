Demi Moore broke glass ceiling with history-making Striptease role

Demi Moore made it her mission to burst through "perceived limitation" by becoming the highest-paid actress in history in the '90s.

The star broke records in 1996 by earning $12.5 million (£9 million) for her part in Striptease, with the earnings marking the first time ever a woman was paid so much for a single movie role.

Demi, now 55, reveals although she made the move decades before the ongoing female empowerment and equality movement Time's Up kicked off, she still had no qualms about accepting the fee, because she thought her work was worth the money.

"I think throughout my life, when I've come up against what is a perceived limitation, usually the question that's kind of proceeded, my response or actions is, 'Why not?'," she explains to ET Online. "There is always a why. For me, it's like, 'Why? Why shouldn't it be that way?'"

Women are continuing to fight for pay equity with their male peers in the film industry and Demi is fully supportive of the battle for gender equality.

The actress was honoured by bosses at Visionary Women on Thursday (08Mar18) for her women's rights work through her charity Thorn, an organisation committed to fighting sex trafficking.

"I am so grateful and honoured to be a part of their family, and to have Thorn under their umbrella of support," she smiles. "It's the collective that makes the difference, and it's time for women to not fight, but just to unite."

Moore is fighting the good fight for gender equality in a bid to help empower her three daughters Rumer, 29, Scout, 26, and Tallulah, 24, with ex-husband Bruce Willis.

"So much of everything I do is really for them," she shares. "I hope through my actions and how I live, one creates a clearer path for them. And that it inspires them to be the beautiful, powerful, young women that they are."