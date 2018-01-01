Julianne Hough has always had babies on her mind

Newlywed dancer-turned-actress Julianne Hough has had "baby fever" since she was five years old.

The Footloose star, who wed professional ice hockey player Brooks Laich last July (17), has been dreaming about becoming a mum for as long as she can remember.

"I've had baby fever since I was, like, five," she smiled to news show Entertainment Tonight. "I've always wanted to be a mum. Every time I see a baby, my ovaries start screaming. They're like, 'Yeah!'"

However, now the 29-year-old has settled down, she isn't in as much of a rush to become a mother, because she has so much going on in her career.

"I'd probably want to start our family in the next 10 years," shared Julianne, who revealed her painful battle with uterus condition endometriosis in 2008. "We'll see how it goes, what happens. We both wanted four (kids at first) and now we're like, 'Let's just take it one at a time...'

"When it happens, it happens... We're really enjoying our stage of marriage right now. We still have some things we're wanting to do but, who knows? I mean, there's never a right or a wrong time to do anything."

The couple is still savouring the honeymoon period of its marriage, and Julianne is treasuring simply spending time with her man.

"I feel so grateful," she said. "I know this sounds so cheesy, but every day is special. We randomly will have a date night at the house and have a great conversation over dinner. (Going out and) doing things is really fun, but that's more, like, the adventurous side of us. The special moments for us are just the quality time we spend together."