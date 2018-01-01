NEWS Angelina Jolie: ‘Don’t tell me to relax!’ Newsdesk Share with :







Angelina Jolie detests when people tell her to relax as she enjoys having a busy lifestyle.



The actress and humanitarian is one of the most sought-after women in the entertainment business and juggles her movie projects with caring for her six children, whom she shares with estranged husband Brad Pitt. While Angelina rarely gets a moment to herself, she tries to take every day in her stride.



“I'm one of those people. It drives me nuts when people tell me to relax,” she told Britain’s Hello! magazine. “I think a lot of moms don’t really rest. And somehow we find a real pleasure in that.”



Angelina’s children are growing up quickly, with Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, and Zahara, 13, now in their teenage years, while Shiloh is aged 11 and twins Vivienne and Knox are nine.



And though she enjoys having a big family, the Maleficent star admitted that she can’t even have a minute in the bathroom without someone trying to talk to her.



“I mean, even if I try to take a bath I'll end up with at least two of my kids in there with me, which is lovely. I wouldn't trade it at all,” the 42-year-old smiled.



Angelina often travels and attends events with some, if not all, of her brood. Son Maddox even worked alongside her on drama First They Killed My Father, and the brunette beauty wouldn’t be surprised if her kids followed in her globetrotting footsteps.



“I’m so nomadic. I’m very (much a) citizen of the world and I imagine my kids will be too. I often think about how spread out we're going to be in years to come, considering all the places we've travelled to and the things they will want to do in life,” she added.

