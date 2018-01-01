Steve-O marks 10 years of sobriety

Jackass star Steve-O has celebrated 10 years of sobriety with a heartwarming post on social media.

The 43-year-old actor and stuntman, real name Stephen Glover, took to Twitter on Saturday (10Mar18) to mark the big milestone, and thanked his friends - including Johnny Knoxville - who had helped him back on the right track.

"Hard to believe it's been an entire decade since I've had a drink or a drug. I just can't put into words how grateful I am for @realjknoxville and the rest of the guys who locked me up in a psychiatric ward on March 9, 2008, where this journey began," he captioned a shot of him appearing intoxicated.

Steve, who got engaged to girlfriend Lux Wright in January (18), concluded the tweet: "Thank you, dudes, I love you."

Chrissy Teigen stepped in to congratulate the star, and replied: "That is really awesome. A sincere congrats!!"

Johnny has previously opened up about staging an intervention on his friend, and revealed they were forced to step in after Steve mentioned he was suicidal.

"We'd all had our eye on Steve-O because he'd gotten to a really bad point in doing all kinds of crazy drugs," Johnny told Access Hollywood in 2010. "But (when Steve-O's) e-mails kind of hinted at (suicide)... I got 10 of our closest friends - big guys - and went to his house and said, 'Steve-O, you know, we're here to take you into the rehab, or actually 5150 (medical hold),' and he goes, 'No dude, I ain't going.'

"I said, 'Steve-O, if you don't go I've instructed the guys to knock you out and then we'll take you.' He's like, 'O.K. dude, I'll go.'"