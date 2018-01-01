NEWS Elizabeth Hurley brands nephew's attackers as 'animals' Newsdesk Share with :







Elizabeth Hurley has branded the men who stabbed her nephew Miles Hurley as "animals".



The 21-year-old model, along with a friend, was attacked by a group of men in London on Thursday (08Mar18). The suspects reportedly jumped out of a car to assault the pair, then fled the scene. Police officers are yet to make any arrests.



Elizabeth took to Instagram on Saturday (10Mar18) to update her concerned fans about her nephew, and revealed her worry that Miles' attackers will strike again.



"My 21 year old nephew @mileshurley1 was brutally attacked by four men in London on Thursday night. He was repeatedly stabbed and lost more than four pints of blood," she captioned a snap of her with Miles. "A policeman was patrolling close by and administered first aid until the ambulance arrived. The deepest wound just missed severing his spine. By some miracle no vital organs were damaged.



"We are praying that these animals are caught before they maim, or even kill, someone else. These are sad days."

After news broke of the stabbing, the 52-year-old flew back to the U.K. from the U.S., and took to Twitter to thank her fans for their messages of support.



"My 21 year old nephew was repeatedly stabbed in a brutal attack in London on Thursday night," she posted on Friday. "The police & hospital are being fantastic. Thank you for all your messages. It is an appalling time for him & our family. The police will be appealing for witnesses."



The young model is the son of the actress' older sister Kate Curran, 54, and is very close to his famous aunt and her son Damian Hurley.



Miles started his modelling journey at the age of 13 and has landed gigs for the likes of Dolce & Gabbana and Roberto Cavalli.

