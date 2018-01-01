Mindy Kaling cries over B.J. Novak's sweet tribute

New mum Mindy Kaling was reduced to tears on Saturday (10Mar18) by a sweet tribute posted online by her ex-boyfriend and close friend B.J. Novak.

The Inglourious Basterds actor took to social media on Friday (09Mar18) to share his pride at how far his former The Office co-star had come since they first met over a decade ago, after spotting a poster for her new Disney movie, A Wrinkle in Time, outside her old Los Angeles home.

"When I met @mindykaling she lived in a small apartment on Fairfax Ave," he captioned a photo of the bus stop advertisement, which featured the funnywoman's fantasy character, Mrs. Who. "This is what's in front of that building today. Congrats Mindy and a future congrats to all those who see you in it and are inspired to do great things. @WrinkleInTime".

The following day, Kaling who welcomed her first child, a baby girl called Katherine, in December (17), retweeted the touching post and revealed it had moved her to tears.

"Oh my god I'm like full crying (sic)," she commented. "I will never be mad at you again."

The emotional exchange came almost a week after Mindy, who has never revealed the identity of her child's father, reunited with her "best friend" B.J. to attend the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty together on 4 March (18).

She has previously opened up about their unique bond, insisting she has no idea how to describe their super close, but platonic relationship: "I will freely admit: My relationship with B.J. Novak is weird as hell," Kaling admitted to InStyle magazine in 2015. "He is not my boyfriend, but he is not my best friend."

Her comments echoed remarks made by Novak in a 2014 chat with People magazine, describing the actress as "complicated", adding, "But I wouldn't trade it for anything in the world."