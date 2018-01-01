Lena Dunham: 'I have 19 people to stop me from tweeting'

Lena Dunham has joked that she employs people simply to keep her from writing controversial posts on Twitter.

In her first public appearance since her hysterectomy late last year (17), the 31-year-old discussed how she tries to stay out of trouble on social media after stirring up trouble with her previous posts.

Most recently, Dunham issued an apology on Twitter after she defended a male writer and executive producer from her former HBO show Girls who was accused of raping a then-17-year-old actress.

Dunham admitted during a talk with new Glamour editor-in-chief Samantha Barry at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas on Saturday (10Mar18), that the pattern of her posting something controversial and then apologising had become somewhat of a running joke.

"These articles come out that say, 'Lena Dunham apologises for like the 87th' time,' (but) that was how I was raised," she said. "We try and we fail and we try again. We think the problem from another angle and we grow."

Explaining how she stops herself from more criticism online, she joked: "I have about 19 people ready to stop me from tweeting. Many of them paid."

She said that the "shame" from causing an uproar "goes away really fast" and added, "I'll have two moments. One is full of shame and like, 'I should never have been let out of my house in the first place.' Or like, 'Nobody even deserves me or my truth.' But it goes away really fast and it's kind of the only thing that I know how to do."

Opening up about her recent hysterectomy, the star was grateful for the huge outpouring of support she received, and confessed she wasn't prepared for it.

In a candid essay for America's Vogue magazine last month (Feb18), Dunham explained she went ahead with the operation to remove her cervix and uterus in a bid to end her years-long suffering from endometriosis. The medical condition can cause intense pain as the uterine lining tissue grows outside the uterus.

"The only person I'd heard of with hysterectomies was like my 67-year-old grandmother, I just didn't know that we were out there," Dunham said. "The amount of people I am having conversations about gynaecological health with in public places is off the charts. But I like it. I'd rather do that then exchange fake pleasantries. It was only three months ago."