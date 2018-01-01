NEWS Elizabeth Hurley's nephew recovering at her mansion after stabbing Newsdesk Share with :







Elizabeth Hurley's nephew Miles is reportedly recovering at her country mansion after he was brutally stabbed in south London.



The 21-year-old along with a friend, was attacked by a group of men on Thursday (08Mar18), with the Bedazzled star, 52, flying back from the U.S. to be by his bedside at St George's Hospital in the British capital.



According to editors at The Sun newspaper, Miles and his friend have now been discharged from hospital and he has been taken by his mother, Elizabeth's sister Kate, to recuperate at the star's $8.3 million (£6 million) sprawling Donnington Hall estate in Hertfordshire, England.



Miles was repeatedly stabbed following an argument over a car accident, and the actress took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal how close her nephew had come to being more seriously injured.



"My 21 year old nephew @mileshurley1 was brutally attacked by four men in London on Thursday night," she wrote. "He was repeatedly stabbed and lost more than four pints of blood. A policeman was patrolling close by and administered first aid until the ambulance arrived. The deepest wound just missed severing his spine. By some miracle no vital organs were damaged."



In her message underneath a photo of her with Miles, she demanded the perpetrators be brought to justice, adding, "We are praying that these animals are caught before they maim, or even kill, someone else. These are sad days."



Kate, Elizabeth's older sister by two years, reportedly resides in a cottage on the star's 187-acre estate and she and her son are very close to her famous sister and her son Damian.



Miles started his modelling career at the age of 13 and has landed gigs for the likes of Dolce & Gabbana and Roberto Cavalli.



According to The Sun, Elizabeth was joined at Miles' bedside by her ex-husband, Arun Nayar, 53.

