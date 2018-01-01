Christopher Eccleston despised working on G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Christopher Eccleston wanted to "cut his throat every day" while working on 2009 blockbuster G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra.

The English actor was cast as weapons master James McCullen in the widely-panned flick, which also featured Sienna Miller, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Dennis Quaid and Channing Tatum.

Reflecting on his career regrets in a chat with The Guardian, Christopher admitted his decision to accept the role was driven by money.

"Working on something like G.I. Joe was horrendous. I just wanted to cut my throat every day," he sighed. "And Thor (The Dark World)? Just a gun in my mouth."

It's not all been doom and gloom in Hollywood for the 54-year-old actor though, and he cites cinema classic Gone in 60 Seconds as a great shoot to be a part of.

"Gone in 60 Seconds was a good experience. Nic Cage is a gentleman and fantastic actor," he smiled, before adding: But GI Joe and Thor were... I really paid for being a w**re those times."

While movies may not be his forte, Christopher has enjoyed huge success on the small screen both in his native Britain and across the pond.

He's had prominent roles in shows like The Leftovers, Heroes and Our Friends in the North, but after controversially quitting the title role in Doctor Who after just one series in 2005, the actor feared he may never work again.

"What happened around Doctor Who almost destroyed my career," he said. "I gave them a hit show and I left with dignity and then they put me on a blacklist. I was carrying around my own insecurities as it was something I had never done before and then I was abandoned, vilified in the tabloid press and blacklisted.

"I was told by my agent at the time: 'The BBC regime is against you. You're going to have to get out of the country and wait for regime change.' So, I went away to America and I kept on working because that's what my parents instilled in me."