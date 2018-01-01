Kylie Jenner was 'so surprised' to learn she was having a girl

Kylie Jenner was "so surprised" to learn she was pregnant with a baby girl.

After months of speculation that she was expecting, the reality TV personality announced last month (Feb18) that she and her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott had welcomed a daughter named Stormi.

While Kylie remained tight-lipped about her pregnancy, she opened up about the experience in a Twitter Q&A session on Monday (12Mar18) and explained that she was initially certain she was having a son.

"We thought we were gonna have a boy! I was soooo surprised (sic)!" the 20-year-old replied to a user who questioned her over what gender she thought the baby was going to be.

Kylie went on to share that Travis is "the best" with the tot and that she told her older half-sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian of her pregnancy before anyone else.

She added that Stormi hasn't laughed yet but is smiling a lot at the moment, and she can't get over her baby's "little toes".

"Can't wait to watch her grow but don't want her to at the same time!" the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star noted.

And while Kylie explained that she had a fairly straightforward pregnancy and delivery, she struggled with the dietary restrictions, and missed being able to eat sushi but craved Eggos, a type of waffle.

"I never liked them before i was pregnant & haven't had one since i had her. so strange (sic)!" she shared, adding that the first snack she had after giving birth to Stormi was bread from restaurant Craig's.

In addition to all of the support Kylie received from her family and beau, she gave a special shout-out to her long-time friend Jordyn Woods. When asked how Jordyn responded to her pregnancy announcement, Kylie explained, "She said, 'ok well i guess we're both having a baby!'"