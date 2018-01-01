Selma Blair: 'Cameron Diaz has retired from movies'

Cameron Diaz has quietly retired from the movie industry, according to her pal and The Sweetest Thing co-star Selma Blair.

The Mask star's last credit was in 2014's Annie and she has no plans to step back in from of the cameras.

Blair claims she recently met up with her old friend for lunch and suggested they reteam on the big screen for a sequel to their 2002 movie - but Diaz wasn't interested.

"We were reminiscing about the film," Selma explains. "I would have liked to do a sequel but Cameron’s retired from acting. She's like 'I’m done'. I mean, she doesn’t need to make any more films. She has a pretty great life; I don’t know what it would take to bring her back. She's happy."

Sources tell Britain's Daily Star newspaper the actress is still inundated with movie scripts, but she'd prefer to focus on her marriage to rocker Benji Madden and her career as a lifestyle author.

"She’s happy, in love and wants to make the most of her freedom and free time," the insider tells the tabloid.

"She would love more than anything to be a mom," another source explains. "At this point they (Diaz and Madden) would be very happy with the miracle of one child. They aren’t really thinking past the first one at this point. They would love to have the chance to be parents."

The actress has tasted success as a lifestyle coach with The Body Book: The Law of Hunger, the Science of Strength, and Other Ways to Love Your Amazing Body and The Longevity Book: The Science of Aging, the Biology of Strength, and the Privilege of Time.