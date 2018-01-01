Newlywed Amy Schumer not changing her name

Comedy star Amy Schumer has no plans to change her last name after becoming Mrs. Chris Fischer.

The Trainwreck actress tied the knot with chef Chris in a surprise ceremony in Malibu, California last month (Feb18), but in a video posted to her Instagram Story timeline on Sunday (11Mar18), she made it clear she will continue to go by Schumer as her last name.

Amy shared footage of a conversation she had with her dad Gordon, in which he asks his famous daughter about the possibility of a name change.

"Are you still Amy Schumer or are you Amy Fischer now?" he wonders, as Amy quickly shoots down the suggestion.

"I'm not Amy Fischer! Do you remember who Amy Fisher is? The Long Island Lolita," she laughed, referring to the tabloid nickname for the 17-year-old girl who shot her lover's wife in front of the couple's New York home in Massapequa, Long Island in 1992.

Schumer, who hails from Long Island, continued, "No, I'm keeping my last name - I'm keeping your last name."

Amy Fisher spent seven years behind bars for the assault on Mary Jo Buttafuoco, who survived the attack, and she went on to enjoy a career as an adult film star from 2007 to 2011, before retiring.

Meanwhile, the comedienne's Instagram post suggests she is back home after enjoying her honeymoon in Italy.

Amy had been documenting her romantic vacation with her new husband on social media in recent days, sharing snaps from Milan, Venice, and Rome, and all the food they enjoyed along the way.