Matt LeBlanc: 'Friends reunion would not be funny, best left alone'

Matt LeBlanc is convinced a Friends reunion is dead, because all the characters have moved on with their lives.

The actor, who played dim-witted Joey Tribbiani on the classic TV show, insists the series was a hit because it dealt with young people in between school and life - and going back to the characters now would not be funny.

"I've talked to the writers about it," he tells TV talk show host Steve Harvey. "That show was about a very finite period in your life when you're like... between 20 and 30, when you're outta school but life hasn't really started yet, and your friends are your family and you're kinda finding your way.

"When that period is over, it's over. All the characters have gone their separate ways..."

LeBlanc admits he still meets fans of the show, who ask him about plans for a reunion with castmates David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, and Jennifer Aniston, and reveals many people want to know what he thinks his beloved TV character would be doing now.

"Nobody wants to see Joey at his colonoscopy," he laughs.

Matt took five years off after the success of Friends and spin-off Joey so he could focus on raising his daughter and creating his dream home on a ranch north of Santa Barbara, California.

He has found TV success again as the host of British car show Top Gear and as the star of a new U.S. sitcom Man With a Plan. He also played a comical version of himself in hit cable comedy Episodes.