John Travolta's Gotti drama lands summer release

John Travolta's Gotti movie has a new summer release date after he pulled it from its pre-Christmas debut.

Gotti was set to hit cinemas on 15 December (17), but disappeared from film company Lionsgate's schedule after executives sold the project back to producers at Emmett/Furla/Oasis.

Travolta laughed off reports suggesting the project had been pulled indefinitely, insisting he simply wanted the movie to have a wider release than the one that was planned by Lionsgate bosses.

Now, director Kevin Connolly has taken to Instagram to reveal the film will hit U.S. theatres in June (18).

It's the actor's third film as a director.

In it, Travolta portrays the mob boss dubbed the Teflon Don.The project also features his wife Kelly Preston, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Stacy Keach.

Connolly and Travolta are also hoping to show the film at the Cannes Film Festival in France in May (18).

Following news of the film's cancelled December release, the Pulp Fiction star released a statement to Deadline, which read: "Unfortunately, the reports were speculation bordering on fake news. Lionsgate was planning on a minimal release and I did an investigation into people who might have the interest and financial wherewithal to better release it.

"(Producer Edward Walson) is a fan of mine and of the Gotti story, and really wanted to see the movie. I invited his group, they saw it and bought it. That is the simple explanation for this. It wasn't dropped.

"It wasn't easy to get Lionsgate to give it up. They said no, twice, and I literally begged them to reconsider and they finally and generously let it go. We signed this deal about three weeks ago, to purchase back the film from Lionsgate (sic). Our mistake was we should have said something right then, and discussed our plan for the film. We didn't anticipate this speculation that is so grossly wrong."

The film spans several decades of Gotti's life and follows his rise from poverty to becoming the leader of the powerful Gambino crime family in New York City. Gotti managed to avoid jail time throughout the 1980s but was incarcerated for life in 1992. Among his charges was a conviction for five murders and illegal gambling. He died of throat cancer behind bars.