Sharon Stone defends 'lovely' James Franco amid sexual misconduct allegations

Sharon Stone has defended her The Disaster Artist co-star James Franco amid allegations of sexual misconduct, calling him the "loveliest, kindest, sweetest" man.

Franco was accused of inappropriate behaviour and abuse of power by five women in January (18) and subsequently missed out on an Oscar nomination despite having been hotly tipped to earn one for The Disaster Artist. Now Sharon, who has a small role in the film, has come forward in defence of the actor, during an interview with Marc Maron on his WTF podcast.

"I'm appalled with what's happening with (Franco)," the 60-year-old actress said, admitting she has been stunned by the lack of "due process" in condemning Franco for the alleged acts. She continued to call Franco "the loveliest, kindest, sweetest, most elegant, nicest".

In response to the fifth woman, Violet Paley's, allegations that Franco forced her to perform oral sex on him, Sharon called her "the girlfriend", and questioned how she could be offended when the guy she's "dating" asks her for sex.

Sharon is a staunch supporter of the #MeToo movement, and has experienced unwanted attention at various points during her career. However, during the podcast chat, she differentiated between those she would deem "sexual harassers" and those who are just foolish.

"You go out with them, they bring you home for a good-night kiss and they grab your hand and put it on their penis. I don't think they're trying to sexually harass me, I think they're just incredibly stupid and awkward," she mused.

And when asked how she would deal with such a suitor, Sharon said she would tell them: "Please don't ever call me again, because you're too stupid to date."

Franco previously denied the sexual misconduct claims during an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, but praised those victims who are brave enough to come forward with such allegations against their abusers.

"The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn't have a voice for so long," he said. "So I don't want to shut them down in any way. It's, I think, a good thing, and I support it."