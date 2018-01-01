Kris Jenner dismisses 'silly' rumours that Tyga is father of Kylie Jenner's daughter

Kris Jenner has dismissed the "silly" rumours that rapper Tyga is the biological father of Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi.

Following the news that Kylie and rapper Travis Scott had welcomed their baby girl into the world on 1 February (18), it was reported that Tyga, who split from the reality star last April, wanted a paternity test.

The claim was addressed when Kardashian matriarch Kris appeared on 106.5 radio show Kyle and Jackie O, and host Kyle said: "Tyga was chiming in saying maybe it was his baby..."

But Kris hit back, insisting: "Oh no, no no. I think that was just a bunch of silly rumours as usual."

"Yeah you guys know better than that," she added.

Tyga and Kylie dated from October 2014 until April 2017. Shortly afterwards, she and Travis went public with their romance, attending a Houston Rockets game together on 27 April.

Stormi isn't the only new arrival into the Jenner/Kardashian clan. Kim Kardashian welcomed daughter Chicago via surrogate in January, while Khloe is due to give birth to her baby daughter in the coming weeks.

"They're just popping them out left, right and centre," Kyle joked, to which Kris replied: "It is such an exciting time. It really is. So many blessings and so many grandchildren."

When Khloe and boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcome their baby girl into the world, Kris will be a grandmother of nine - including Kim's eldest two children and Kourtney's three children.

"I am officially outnumbered!" Kris, a mother of six herself, joked.

Kylie appears to be relishing first-time motherhood so far, and took part in a fan Q&A session on Twitter earlier this week in which she revealed the best bits about pregnancy and parenthood.