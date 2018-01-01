NEWS Tomb Raider's Alicia Vikander says lack of female characters in the film is 'questionable' Newsdesk Share with :







Alicia Vikander is one of the few women to lead her own action movie but that still doesn’t mean she’s impressed with how it turned out.



Speaking exclusively to Yahoo Movies, Vikander – who plays Lara Croft in the reboot – says a sequel will certainly need more women playing a bigger role in the narrative.



“It’s this whole company in the film that we meet up on this island and I’m like ‘why didn’t they hire any women to go on this expedition?’ that, I think, was a bit questionable, so I do hope if there is a further adventure it’s going to have a lot more female characters involved.”



“I think that’s really about the times that we’re in and that society has changed,” she said of her Lara being less of a pin-up than Angelina Jolie’s iteration.



“To be honest with me, with Angelina Jolie’s films that meant a lot to me,” she continued. “I hadn’t really seen a lot of female action star leading a film like that up on the screen, sadly that was how rare it was for us growing up.



“Nowadays, you don’t want one-dimensional female characters, you really want depth and you want to get to know them; you want to be on their journey.



“I also think that [if] you ask, both young women and men, what they find maybe, aspiring, cool, attractive, even sexy, you would get a very different answer nowadays, which is just cool because it shows we’ve really progressed.” Vikander said.

