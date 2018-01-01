John Malkovich joins Jake Gyllenhaal in horror-thriller film

John Malkovich will star alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Rene Russo in Dan Gilroy's next movie.

Jake, Rene, and Dan previously teamed up on the Academy Award-nominated Nightcrawler, and have reunited for the upcoming horror-thriller, which will stream exclusively on Netflix later this year (18).

The rest of the main cast has now been announced and according to Variety, the Being John Malkovich star will be joined by Stranger Things actress Natalia Dyer and The Sixth Sense's Toni Collette.

Additional castmembers include Billy Magnussen, Tom Sturridge, Tony Award-winner Daveed Diggs and British actress Zawe Ashton, who previously starred alongside Jake in Nocturnal Animals.

The film, rumoured to be called Velvet Buzzsaw, will follow big-money artists and mega-collectors who pay a high price when art collides with commerce.

"It's set in the world of contemporary art in Los Angeles, and its got a Robert Altman-like large ensemble cast," Dan told Business Insider last November. "It's got a The Player vibe to it. There's a large cast and we're moving around from person to person as we move through this world. The story is being told through these different characters."

The director has also recruited Nightcrawler producer Jennifer Fox and executive producer Betsy Danbury for his latest movie, with production currently underway in Los Angeles.

John was recently cast alongside Sandra Bullock and Sarah Paulson in Netflix's film adaptation of Josh Malerman's novel, Bird Box, which is due for release in December. The 64-year-old is also starring in Mile 22 opposite Mark Wahlberg.