Kim Kardashian: 'I won't have more than four kids'

Kim Kardashian thinks four children is the maximum number she'd be able to "handle."

The reality star is currently mum to three children, 4-year-old daughter North, 2-year-old son Saint, and baby daughter Chicago who she welcomed in January (18). However, the 37-year-old has admitted that while she'd consider having one more child with husband Kanye West, it would probably be her last one.

"My home and my heart feel really full right now, in the best way,” she shared in an interview with Elle U.S. "I don’t think I could handle more than that. My time is spread really thin. And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mum give the husband as much attention as the kids.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recruited a gestational carrier to help her deliver baby Chicago after experiencing health problems throughout her previous pregnancies, and insisted that she "would recommend surrogacy for anybody."

And though Kim was keen for her carrier to maintain a healthy diet for the sake of the baby, reflecting on her own experiences of carrying a child allowed her to maintain a relaxed approach.

“I straight-up told her, ‘Look, I ate doughnuts every single day. If you want doughnuts and ice cream, go for it,'" she explained. "'Do whatever you feel.' I’m not going to be picky like that. That’s just ridiculous.”

The beauty mogul went on to reveal that she clears all waste information from her phone at the end of every day as she "can’t see too much noise," and also divulged the lessons she believes she and Kanye have both learnt from each other during their marriage.

“He’s taught me to have more of an opinion. I’ve taught him to be a bit more calm or cautious. We’re a good balance,” she smiled.