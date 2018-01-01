Oprah Winfrey makes James Corden cry on demand

Oprah Winfrey reduced James Corden to tears on demand by mentioning the names of his children.

The media mogul has conducted many emotional interviews hosting The Oprah Winfrey Show from 1986 until 2011, with Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, Naomi Campbell and Lindsay Lohan among the celebrities she reduced to tears during chats.

While Oprah harnessed her abilities to get people to well up when she was on daytime TV, she admitted during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday night (12Mar18) that she attempts to avoid the waterworks these days.

"I used to try. As an interviewer, you wanted that moment where you could have someone open up, be vulnerable enough to actually have an intimate connection and cry," she said. "Now I try not to get people to cry, I withhold the powers."

During the segment, Oprah's A Wrinkle in Time co-star Reese Witherspoon explained that the star had her get teary-eyed during a 2005 interview where they simply chatted about books.

Of course, host James then challenged the 64-year-old to get him to cry.

Placing one hand on James' shoulder and looking at him directly, Oprah began by talking about the British presenter's three children, who he shares with his wife Julia Carey.

"Charlotte, Carey, Max - once on my show a father said, 'Every father has a dream for his children,'" she said. "And his deepest regret in life will be if he doesn't fulfil that dream for his children."

James then started to wipe tears from his eyes, and declared, "Oh, you're a joke. Who are you?! You have to stop! You just can't roll out people's children's names like that."