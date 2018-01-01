Alec Baldwin will never complain in front of Tom Cruise because the action star is such a "machine".

The actor is reprising his role as Impossible Mission Force secretary Alan Hunley in Mission: Impossible - Fallout, the sixth instalment of the spy-thriller franchise.

Alec underwent hip replacement surgery last month (Feb18), and while he had been in a lot of pain while shooting the latest Mission: Impossible, he felt it wise not to complain when movie veteran Tom was around.

"I shot in July and then Tom broke his leg, I was going to finish in October, they postponed it," he explained during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night (12Mar18). "And the thing you find out, which is true, is that you can never complain about how tired you are or how sore you are when you work with Tom because he's such a machine. He breaks his leg, I think he said he shouldn't work for like six months, and nine weeks later he was on the set."

Tom injured his right leg while filming a stunt in London, causing production to be halted, through the film will still be released in July.

The cast also features Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Michelle Monaghan, Vanessa Kirby and Superman actor Henry Cavill, who Alec has a fight scene with.

"He really is Superman; the guy's body is made of marble," he laughed. "(We) do these fights scenes, throw these fake, theatrical punches... I kind of tussle with the guy and move around, and he's pretty hard to move around, and his shoulders are so big, when they do my close-up over his shoulder, I would literally say, 'Could you bend down a little bit please, because your shoulder is in the way of my shot.'"