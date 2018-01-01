Kathy Griffin returns to the road in America after Trump beheading scandal

Comedienne Kathy Griffin is returning to the road in North America after an ill-advised Donald Trump beheading video cost her dates, endorsements and TV appearances last year (17).

The star is making a comeback after hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons when she held a bloody replica of the U.S. leader's head in footage posted online from a controversial Tyler Shields photoshoot.

The backlash cost her the remainder of a tour and her regular slot on CNN's New Year's Eve TV, while Griffin was also investigated for her actions.

She released a tearful apology and staged an emotional press conference as her world came crashing down, but the controversial comic quickly dusted herself off, retracted her apology and started work on a comeback that is now complete.

Announcing her Laugh Your Head Off Tour 2018 on Tuesday (13Mar18), Kathy said, "Donald Trump will not survive the live and hilarious indictment I will be bringing down on his orange head. Did I say head?

"To all of you in North America who have been sending so much love and support, now’s your chance to show it. Buy a ticket for one of these tour stops and I promise you won’t be disappointed. You’re gonna get the whole story. We will talk about the photo that sparked a conversation around the world, how my mom Maggie still watches Fox News and thinks I might be in ISIS, and hell, I’ll even walk you through my interrogation by the feds.

"You’re not gonna get that story anywhere else! Oh, and did I mention that my next door neighbours during this whole ordeal are none other than Kim Kardashian-West and Kanye Kardashian-West?"

But she urges fans to leave the kids at home, adding, "My show isn’t for the faint of heart."

Dates begin in Toronto, Canada on 25 May (18) and wrap with an historic show at New York's Carnegie Hall on 26 June (18).