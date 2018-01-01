Paul Feig adopts inclusion riders for his production studio

Director Paul Feig has become the latest filmmaker to adopt inclusion riders for all of his projects following Oscar winner Frances McDormand's call to action.

The Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri star used her Best Actress acceptance speech at the recent Academy Awards to encourage her fellow industry playmakers to add inclusion riders - legal clauses demanding diverse cast and crew members onset - to their contracts to help bring about equal opportunities for all in Hollywood.

Her empowering remarks prompted Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan to announce he would introduce the riders at his production firm Outlier Society as standard for all of their film and TV endeavours last week (ends09Mar18), and on Tuesday (13Mar18), an executive at Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's Pearl Street Films declared they would be following suit.

Now, Ghostbusters filmmaker Feig has added his name to the list for his Feigco Entertainment production banner.

"Thrilled to announce that Feigco Entertainment is officially adopting an #inclusionrider for all our film and TV productions moving forward," he wrote on Twitter.

He then revealed officials at The Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, the think tank founded by University of Southern California professor Dr. Stacy L. Smith, who first proposed the concept of the inclusion rider, had helped him roll out the policy at his firm.

"Thank you to @Inclusionists and Stacy L. Smith for their guidance and inspiration," Feig added. "We challenge other companies and studios to do the same."

When Michael B. Jordan declared he would be taking action after hearing McDormand's words of wisdom, he told his Instagram followers: "In support of the women & men who are leading this fight, I will be adopting the Inclusion Rider for all projects produced by my company Outlier Society.

"I've been privileged to work with powerful woman & persons of colour throughout my career & it's Outlier's mission to continue to create for talented individuals going forward."