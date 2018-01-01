NEWS Gabrielle Union: 'Writing memoir was therapeutic' Newsdesk Share with :







Gabrielle Union found opening up about her sexual assault and divorce in her recent memoir to be very therapeutic.



The Being Mary Jane star gets candid about her failed marriage to Chris Howard and her experience with sexual assault in her book We're Going to Need More Wine, which was released in October (17), and she admits writing down those parts of her life was very healing.



"Writing my book, We're Going to Need More Wine, was therapeutic...whether I was talking about sexual assault, failed marriages or finding joy in being my authentic self," she told Good Housekeeping magazine. "Acknowledging you're in pain is the first step, and then seeking help. The online community is full of people going through the exact same thing you are."



The actress was attacked and raped when she was working in a store at the age of 19. She has been vocal about the traumatic experience and has become part of the Time's Up movement, which aims to combat sexual harassment, gender inequality and discrimination.



"I feel a responsibility to be a decent human being to everyone and accountable for my actions," she said,



explaining her involvement in various women's charities. "I want to leave every room I enter brighter than how I found it."



The 45-year-old has also learned to have no time for negativity in her life, and advises her fans, "If anyone in your life is making you feel bad... they need to be cut off. Give yourself permission to let go."



In addition to her activism and acting roles, she also has her own haircare brand Flawless and a clothing line with New York & Company, which was influenced by style she sees on the street and on Instagram.

