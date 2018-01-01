Eddie Redmayne pays tribute to 'beautiful mind' Stephen Hawking

Eddie Redmayne has issued a heartfelt statement about physicist Stephen Hawking following his death on Wednesday (14Mar18).

The Brief History of Time author's children Lucy, Robert, and Tim announced on Wednesday that he has passed away at his home in Cambridge, England that morning at the age of 76.

Redmayne, who won the Best Actor Oscar in 2015 for his portrayal of Hawking in The Theory of Everything, has issued a statement paying tribute to Hawking.

"We have lost a truly beautiful mind, an astonishing scientist and the funniest man I have ever had the pleasure to meet," he wrote. "My love and thoughts are with his extraordinary family."

The actor had previously called meeting the scientist "one of the great moments of (his) life" and recalled feeling nervous waiting for Hawking, who suffered from motor neurone disease, to compose a response using his computer.

As well as his groundbreaking work in physics and cosmology, Hawking also made several TV appearances on shows such as The Big Bang Theory and Star Trek: The Next Generation and in animated form on The Simpsons and Futurama.

Big Bang executives posted a picture of the cast with Hawking on Instagram and said it was an honour to have him on the show. Lead actress Kaley Cuoco shared the image on her own account and wrote: "He made us laugh and we made him laugh. His life and career workings have been many a subject matter on @thebigbangtheory__ and we are all better for it. You will be missed but the world is grateful for the knowledge and courage you leave in your path. Thank you for being an inspiration to everyone."

Her co-star Johnny Galecki also wrote, "Not only your brilliance, but your sense of humor will be sorely missed by all," while Mayim Bialik added, "Thank you Dr. Hawking for enlightening us and blessing us with your wisdom and courage."

Zachary Quinto, who plays Spock in the most recent Star Trek films, posted an old photo of Hawking and wrote: "humbled by your brilliance. inspired by your spirit. saddened by your passing. now you know the secrets you’ve been seeking... rest in peace."

His co-star Zoe Saldana also tribute, as well as Bette Midler, Courtney Love, Sophia Bush, Larry King, Piers Morgan and Janelle Monae, among others.