Reese Witherspoon overwhelmed rehearsing with Meryl Streep for Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon felt "overwhelmed" while rehearsing for the second season of Big Little Lies with Meryl Streep last week (ends11Mar18).

The Wild actress will reprise her role as high maintenance mother Madeline Martha Mackenzie when filming for the next season kicks off on Friday. In the run-up to the shoot, Reese, who also serves as executive producer, has been juggling pre-production duties with her promotional tour for A Wrinkle in Time, and managed to get in some rehearsal time before coming to London for press at the weekend.

She got to run-through her scenes with Meryl, who has joined the show as Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Alexander Skarsgard's Perry, and admits she wasn't as nervous as some of the other actors because she had just finished working with Oprah Winfrey.

"I got to rehearse with her (Meryl) last week, it was really overwhelming. I think we are all nervous in front of her but after working with Oprah, I'm not nervous," she said on U.K. show Lorraine on Wednesday.

The show was originally conceived as a miniseries but following its success, which included Golden Globe and Emmy wins for best limited series, it was renewed for a second run.

Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, and Adam Scott will return for the seven-episode series, which will again be written by David E. Kelley from a story by Liane Moriarty, who wrote the Big Little Lies novel.

Nicole and Reese produced the show because they felt like there weren't enough decent roles from women onscreen.

"Nicole and I kept turning to each other and be like - I never got to be in a movie with another woman or a TV show or have substantive storylines with multiple different women," she explained to Lorraine. "Women have to create that because it's a natural thing for us to cultivate those stories, tell those stories but until you change the storytellers you can't change the stories so it was important that I started producing my own movies."