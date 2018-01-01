Emily Blunt and John Krasinski offer fans a chance to double date

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have asked fans to join them on a double date to raise money for charity.

The Hollywood couple have been married since 2010 and are currently starring in horror film A Quiet Place, which Josh is also directing. In a bid to increase donations to the Malala Fund, a charity led by Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai, Emily and Josh are offering two lucky winners a chance to join them at the movie's premiere.

"We want to go on a date with you," smiled John in a video exclusive to E! News. "We'll get a drink before the premiere, we can take some pictures on the red carpet together and then you will be among the first people to see the film."

"The best part is every donation benefits Malala Fund and their mission to help girls go to school and raise their voices for the right to education," Emily added.

The duo have organised the competition in collaboration with online fundraising organisation Omaze, and those that wish to enter can do so via its official website by offering a $10 (£7) minimum donation to Emily and John's charity of choice.

The grand prize includes flights to New York City, a 4-star hotel stay and access to an exclusive after-party following the movie.

"We're so, so excited," gushed The Devil Wears Prada star in the footage. "We never get out!" While 38-year-old John suggested that he and his wife adopt the celebrity couple name "Krunt," though Emily, 35, was not so enthused.

The New York premiere will take place on Monday 2 April (18), and those hoping to win have until 11:59pm on 25 March to enter.