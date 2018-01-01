Alicia Vikander swears live on breakfast TV

Actress Alicia Vikander turned the air blue on Wednesday (14Mar18) when she accidentally swore on live TV in America.

The Swedish star sat down for an interview on breakfast show Good Morning America to promote her new Tomb Raider reboot, but the first few words out of her mouth had censors on high alert as she discussed how she had yet to take home her 2016 Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in The Danish Girl.

"It's been two years now of me saying it, it feels like people believe I'm bulls**ting...," she smiled, as the co-hosts giggled nervously in response to her inappropriate language.

Oblivious to the real reason for their reactions, Alicia continued, "I've been travelling with my two suitcases for two years just working, and I've been renovating my house, but it's my friend's daughter who has it (her Oscar) in her room."

The 29-year-old previously revealed how she had left the Academy Award with the girl for safe-keeping, and would receive updates and photos of the gold statuette via text message.

Alicia plans to eventually take the Oscar home to her new place in Lisbon, Portugal, after relocating to the city with her husband, German-born Irish actor Michael Fassbender.

"It's the most beautiful city and country," she gushed on Good Morning America. "Great weather - for someone who's Irish and Swedish, we're very happy that it's not raining, but it's a great place where you can surf and be close to nature. It's a city by the water so it's nice."

Alicia and Michael, who are known for closely guarding their privacy, began dating in 2014 after meeting on the set of The Light Between Oceans, and they wed in a low-key ceremony in Ibiza, Spain in October (17).