NEWS Selena Gomez became friends with Jennifer Aniston after awkward toilet meeting Newsdesk Share with :







Selena Gomez's friendship with her acting idol Jennifer Aniston started off awkwardly after she met the Friends star unexpectedly in a restroom.



The Come & Get It singer was at the same party as Jen years ago and the young star just happened to stumble into the ladies room as Aniston was touching up her makeup.



"I was shaking!" she told JustJaredJR. "I ran into Jennifer in the bathroom and she goes, 'Hi!' My legs started to shake and I ran. I didn't know what to do because I freaked out."



That was back in 2009 and the two have become unlikely best pals - even though at 49, Aniston is almost twice 25-year-old Selena's age.



The singer loves hanging out at her pal's home, revealing, "She has a pizza oven... We’ve made pizzas at her house!"



"She’s very cool and very sweet," she adds. "She kind of gives me a lot of, like, maternal advice."



And Selena has Jennifer to thank for her red carpet confidence, revealing she studied the actress' behaviour at media events at the beginning of her career and could ape her mannerisms and even repeat some of the things she said to red carpet reporters.



"People were sitting there laughing at me and they're like, 'Wow! You're obsessed!'"



The friendship really blossomed in 2014 after Gomez took to Instagram to gush about meeting Aniston at a party: "I have not only been following her career as a fan since I was 8 and now get to watch her completely transform in her new movie CAKE, I have gotten to have real conversations with such a real heart, made my entire year," she captioned a photo of the two friends embracing.

