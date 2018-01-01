Dog death drama prompts Olivia Munn to boycott United Airlines

Actress Olivia Munn has vowed never to fly with United Airlines again after a passenger's puppy was killed on a flight.

A flight attendant locked a family's French Bulldog, Kokito, in an overhead compartment for a three-and-a-half hour trip from Houston, Texas to New York on Monday (12Mar18).

The dog, who could be heard whimpering and barking throughout the flight, was dead when the owners went to collect their pet once they reached their destination.

Like many animal lovers, Munn was appalled by the tragedy and now she's committed to stay away from United when she's flying.

"I'll never fly United," she tells TMZ. "If you can't take care of all the passengers and the animals..."

Asked for a message to the family who lost its pet dog, she added, "I feel so bad for them."

Doubling down on her comment on Twitter, pet adoption advocate Munn writes, "I won't fly @United again. How a trained flight attendant could insist that a dog be put into an overhead bin is beyond my comprehension. They're trained to know what's safe and not safe during flight. To coerce the passenger into doing this is not okay on every level (sic)."

A United spokesman has issued a statement about Monday's tragedy. It reads: "This was a tragic accident that should never have occurred, as pets should never be placed in the overhead bin. We... express our deepest condolences."

United also hit headline turbulence last year (17) when a doctor was violently dragged off a plane after he refused to give up his seat.