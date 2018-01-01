Kendall Jenner: 'I don't have a gay bone in my body'

Reality TV star Kendall Jenner has laughed off rumours suggesting she's gay, insisting she simply isn't as open about her romances as her sisters.

The 22-year-old model admits she likes to keep her private life private, but she can understand why fans and critics alike jump to conclusions.

"I think it’s because I’m not like all my other sisters, who are like, 'Here’s me and my boyfriend!'" she tells Vogue. "It was a thing for a minute because no one ever saw me with a guy. I would always go that extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time. You don’t want to, like, look crazy."

Kendall doesn't think she has a "bisexual or gay bone in my body", but she's can't be sure, adding, "I don’t know! Who knows? I’m all down for experience... but I've never been there before."

"But I don’t want to say that's wrong, because I’m not transgender or anything. But I have a tough energy. I move differently. But to answer your question, I’m not gay. I have literally nothing to hide."

Kendall has been romantically linked to Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, A$AP Rocky, and basketball stars Blake Griffin and Jordan Clarkson, but she tells the magazine she grew up more interested in horseback riding than boys.

"I did this (horseback riding) my whole life - it was my life," she explains. "I didn't care for anything else, I didn’t care about boys. This is what makes me really happy."

Kendall owns two horses, Dylan and Belle, and rides them at a barn in Ventura County, California.