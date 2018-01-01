George Lucas breaks ground on Museum of Narrative Art

Star Wars creator George Lucas has officially broken ground on his $1.5 billion Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the museum, which will house art collections from paintings, film, and other mediums in addition to dining, theatres, lecture halls, classrooms, and a public research library, was held on Wednesday (14Mar18) in the parking lot of Los Angeles' Exposition Park, steps away from Lucas' alma mater, the University of Southern California, where he earned a degree in film during his youth, and which he has continued to support financially over the years.

Lucas attended the ceremony and explained he wanted to create the facility to give society a chance to "share its story."

"In my feeling, popular art is an insight into a society and what they aspire to - what they really are," he said. "It's telling the narrative of their story, their history. We have to share a history, we have to share heroes."

The museum will also feature items donated by Lucas, including his personal art, Luke Skywalker's first light saber, and Darth Vader's helmet from Star Wars, according to Variety.

"I'm very sold on the visual," he added. "I'm image conscious, and I'm trying to promote the image of telling narrative stories."

At the ceremony, Lucas Museum founding president Don Bacigalupi revealed filmmaker Steven Spielberg has joined the museum's board.

Lucas and his wife Mellody Hobson will cover the costs for the entire project, which will open in 2021.