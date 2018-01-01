Alicia Vikander eager to regain her Tomb Raider body after gym break

Promoting the new Tomb Raider movie has leading lady Alicia Vikander itching to get back into the gym to regain her buff body.

The svelte Oscar winner trained hard to pack on 12 pounds (five kilograms) of muscle while preparing for her biggest action role to date as heroine Lara Croft, but she had to ease off on her workout sessions as she hit the road to publicise the new blockbuster.

"I've now been on the road for four weeks doing press, and I've been looking at these (promo) clips and (thinking), like, 'Oh my god, I need to get back to the gym', because it's all gone now!," the Swedish actress laughed on breakfast show Good Morning America.

She added of her strong physique, "It's very empowering."

Tomb Raider is a reboot of the popular video game franchise, which was previously adapted for the big screen in 2001 with Angelina Jolie as the action icon, and Vikander is still in disbelief at having landed the dream gig.

"I grew up in Sweden and my mum's an actress and probably introduced me to a lot of European cinema, a lot of arthouse cinema and all that, but I've always been a kid (when it comes to film preferences), and I still run to the cinema to see big adventure films and action movies," she explained. "I was a huge fan of the Indiana Jones series and The Mummy series growing up."

Insisting she never even imagined becoming a Hollywood star, let alone tackling an established franchise as the main character, she shared, "I didn't think it was possible to work in English language growing up, so it's kind of like another universe, all the Hollywood films."

And she is in awe at having her version of Lara Croft turned into a new Barbie doll: "It is very surreal, but it's really cool... It's a great honour," Alicia smiled. "This is probably even further away from what I thought was possible (as an actress) when I was a kid."

Tomb Raider, directed by Roar Uthaug and co-starring Walton Goggins and Dominic West, hits movie theatres this week (begs12Mar18).