Kristen Stewart to play Jean Seberg in new political thriller

Kristen Stewart will portray actress Jean Seberg in political thriller Against All Enemies.

The movie will chronicle Seberg's relationship with civil rights activist Hakim Jamal, which turned her into a person of interest at the FBI in the 1960s.

Agents used their illegal COINTELPRO programme to monitor her movements.

Jamal will be portrayed by Anthony Mackie, while Jack O'Connell will play the FBI agent tasked with surveilling Seberg.

Raving about his cast, which also includes Margaret Qualley and Colm Meaney, and the screenplay penned by Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse, director Benedict Andrews says, "It combines the torque and epic scope of a conspiracy thriller with the raw intimacy of a love story

"I'm thrilled to be working with such an extraordinary ensemble, led by some of the most outstanding actors working today in Kristen, Jack and Anthony. I can't wait for the collision of these electric talents as Jean, Jack and Hakim."

"We feel unbelievably lucky to have Benedict Andrews' fierce talent coupled with an astonishing ensemble of actors giving voice to this riveting and frighteningly urgent story," a statement from the film's producers reads.

Meanwhile, Stewart has another star-studded movie project in her sights - she is hoping to be part of the Charlie's Angels reboot after 2017 reports suggested she would be involved in the blockbuster.

"I would love to do it. I hope that that comes together," she shared in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "You never really know that you're going to be making a movie until you're, like, standing on that set."