Kendall Jenner: 'I don't have baby fever right now'

Kendall Jenner hasn't succumbed to the "baby fever" that has hit her family, insisting she's fine to "wait a little while longer" before having children of her own.

The 22-year-old is the only member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan not to be a mother or expecting a baby in the coming months.

However, Kendall, a successful model, said during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show airing on Thursday (15Mar18) that she's happy with her position in life right now.

"I don’t have a baby. I mean, I have moments where I’m like, ‘Do I have baby fever? Do I want a baby right now?’ But I don’t, I don’t. I shouldn’t say that," she laughed. "I’m good, I can wait for a little while longer. But it’s awesome because I have all these little babies to play with, so I can play with them and then just give them back."

Kendall's eldest sibling Kourtney Kardashian is a mother of three, while Kim Kardashian also has three children now, brother Rob Kardashian has a daughter, and Kylie Jenner welcomed her daughter Stormi into the world in February (18). And Khloe Kardashian is due to give birth to a daughter, her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, in the upcoming weeks.

And Kendall added that if she were to have a child, she'd feel "a lot of pressure" to have a beautiful baby, as "they're all really cute".

Khloe recently celebrated the impending arrival of her daughter with a no expenses spared baby shower, sponsored by Amazon Baby Registry, complete with masses of pink balloons and flowers. Host Ellen asked Kendall why it is that her relatives choose to go so big with their celebrations, to which the model admitted she actually differs from most of her siblings in that sense.

"I must say, my family and especially my mom (Kris Jenner), Kim, Khloe and Kylie love to go all out. I think it’s literally me and Kourtney that are like, ‘I just need some tequila and I need a pizza, I do not need much more than that’," she smiled.

But asked if she'd ever have such a grand celebration, Kendall acknowledged: "Maybe one day - like for my wedding or something."

Elsewhere in the interview, Ellen asked Kendall about the recent addition to her tattoo collection - the word "miaow" that she had etched inside her lip.

"I was drunk!! I was not thinking clearly. It was literally the fist thing that came into my mind - just my drunk thoughts!" Kendall grimaced.