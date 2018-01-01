Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key join movie Wendell and Wild

Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key are re-teaming for animated feature Wendell and Wild.

The duo have risen to fame since starring in sketch comedy series Key & Peele, with Key cropping up in numerous movies and TV shows such as Friends from College, and Peele winning an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay at the Academy Awards for his horror film Get Out earlier this month (Mar18).

Now, Key and Peele will partner once again for Netflix's upcoming stop-motion movie, with Coraline filmmaker Henry Selick directing.

According to Deadline, Selick and Peele are working on the script with Clay McLeod Chapman, with the story also to be released in book version by Simon & Schuster. The narrative will follow the titular brothers, two demons who are forced to face off against their arch-nemesis, "the demon-dusting nun Sister Helly, and her two acolytes, the goth teens Kat and Raoul."

Chapman confirmed the news on his Twitter page on Wednesday (14Mar18), writing, "Hi. Henry Selick (Coraline, Nightmare Before Xmas) and I are writing a children's book titled WENDELL & WILD for Simon & Schuster. It's going to become a movie at @Netflix starring Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key. Directed by Henry. Written by Henry, Jordan and... me. Heaven."

Argentinian artist Pablo Lobato will design the characters for Wendell and Wild, with the film set to be in the style of Selick's other famous features.

Peele will act as a producer under his Monkeypaw production company banner, along with Selick and Ellen Goldsmith-Vein for Gotham Group.

Peele has a full slate of projects at the moment and is currently filming a part for the horror movie Abruptio as well as writing another genre-bending script following the success of Get Out.

While Key is voicing a character in the upcoming live-action Lion King remake and also recently wrapped a part in The Predator, the sequel to 1987 sci-fi film Predator.

A release date for Wendell and Wild is yet to be announced.