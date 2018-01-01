NEWS Amber Rose splits from 21 Savage Newsdesk Share with :







Amber Rose has reportedly split from her rapper beau 21 Savage.



The claims come just days after the 34-year-old SlutWalk founder denied they had parted ways, after eagle-eyed fans noticed that she had unfollowed the rapper on Instagram and deleted a photo of him.



However, a source has now confirmed to People.com: “They are definitely off. They are not together.”



The pair, who began dating last July (17), has not been seen together since they were pictured out for Valentine’s Day (14Feb18) in Los Angeles.



Amber, who was previously married to rapper Wiz Khalifa, the father of her five-year-old son Sebastian, made her relationship with 21 Savage, real name, Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, official with a gushing post on Instagram last year.



"It's pretty amazing waking up every morning feeling love like this," she began the post alongside a picture of her and the rapper in bed. "I've cried endlessly and been hurt a lot in my life... Maybe he's just as broken as me and that's why we're perfect for each other but either way he's not going anywhere and neither am I."



Amber was linked to Dancing with the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy who she met while competing on U.S. reality show Dancing With the Stars in 2016, before she began dating the 25-year-old rapper. She also famously dated Kanye West before meeting her former husband.



Representatives for the former couple have yet to comment, while Amber has ignored the reports in posts on her Instagram page.

