John Krasinski insisted on casting a deaf actress in A Quiet Place

John Krasinski's decision to cast a deaf actress in A Quiet Place was "non-negotiable."

The 38-year-old directed the upcoming horror movie, in which he also stars alongside his wife Emily Blunt. When it came to finding an actress to play his on-screen daughter, he selected Utah-born actress Millicent Simmonds who, like her character in the film, is also deaf.

“It was non-negotiable for me to hire a deaf actress," John said in an interview with American horror website Bloody Disgusting. "But I didn’t know I was going to get so lucky to have not only a deaf actress, but the most beautiful human being who would walk me through the experience and be honest about what it meant to be deaf.”

“(Simmonds) was not intimidated," he added. "She would tell me, ‘This is what I would do in the moment, and this is what a fight would look like with my dad.’ It was so great.”

A Quiet Place follows a family of four who must live life in silence while hiding from creatures that hunt by sound, and received rave reviews from critics when it premiered at the South by Southwest festival last week (9Mar18).

Both John and Emily were required to communicate using American Sign Language (ASL) for the majority of the movie, and the Leatherheads star credits Millicent with helping them get to grips with the technique.

"Having her… it was almost like she was my parent because as I was trying to sign to her, she had the most wide-open face and was so appreciative that we were even giving it a shot," he smiled. "And just saying, like, ‘That’s not quite it, do it again.’ It was like my best friend, mum, sister, everything, was teaching me ASL! It was such a beautiful moment.”

A Quiet Place will be released in cinemas on 6 April.